18th edition of international flower exhibition held in Belgium
(Xinhua) 10:26, April 15, 2021
Flowers are seen at the Floralia Brussels, or the 18th edition of the international flower exhibition, at the Grand Bigard castle near Brussels, Belgium, April 14, 2021. The exhibition will last until May 2. The park of 14 hectares showcases more than one million flowers, with almost 400 varieties of tulips. Hyacinths and daffodils are also well represented. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
