Contemporary art show "WAVELENGTH: AT THE MOMENT" kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:44, March 28, 2021

A visitors takes photos of an artwork during the contemporary art show "WAVELENGTH: AT THE MOMENT" at Beijing Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2021. The contemporary art show "WAVELENGTH: AT THE MOMENT" kicked off on Saturday and will last until June 14, 2021, featuring artworks from 18 artists from China and abroad. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

