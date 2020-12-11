Ceramic art conference begins in east China

An international conference featuring China's renowned Longquan celadon ceramics started on Thursday in Longquan, a city in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Titled "Legendary Longquan of the World, Marvelous Ingenuity of Ceramics Works," the 3rd World Celadon Conference will show the history and role in the cultural exchange of the green-glazed Chinese ceramic art through 30 activities.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day conference has attracted almost 20 artists and diplomatic envoys to China from 15 countries.

Relevant exhibitions have taken place in various areas and venues, such as a Chinese culture center in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, as well as some museums and art galleries in eastern China.

The conference also includes activities to promote the online sales of celadon products, as part of efforts to develop relevant industries.

Longquan celadon refers to ceramics produced at large kilns in Longquan, Jincun, and other sites in Zhejiang Province, as well as ceramics produced elsewhere using the same techniques. The making of Longquan celadon dates back to the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

In 2009, the firing technology of Longquan celadon was inscribed on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO.