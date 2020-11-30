Chinese professional painter draws realistic 3D resin artworks with glue

（Photo: yangtse.com)

The video of a Chinese man drawing a realistic 3D resin painting with glue has recently gone viral on the Internet.

Ling Xun, a 33-year-old professional resin painter, currently lives in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. His works have gained popularity abroad with many foreigners collecting his art, the most expensive pieces can be sold for tens of thousands of yuan.

Since 2018, Ling has begun to upload his works on YouTube and has attracted the attention of many foreign netizens.

（Photo: yangtse.com)

"After a grandmother from abroad saw my video, she left a message saying that her husband was very fond of raising fish when he was alive, so I drew two koi fish and sent them to her. She loved them so much that she wrote a long letter to thank me," Ling recalled.

（Photo: yangtse.com)

At present, most of Ling’s works are sold overseas. "Most of the friends who collect resin paintings love art; they have a certain understanding of resin paintings and can appreciate their beauty," Ling pointed out.

According to Ling, so far he has created thousands of works, the smallest of which is a painting in the shell of a walnut.

（Photo: yangtse.com)

Ling's most time-consuming work is a painting of hundreds of small fish and some aquatic plants in a large wooden basin with a diameter of 52 centimeters; it took him nearly a year to finish this piece.

"Now this work is still in my studio, and it can be regarded as one of my 'treasures of the workshop.’ If anyone wants to collect it, it will cost tens of thousands of yuan," Ling revealed.

"I hope that through my dedication and efforts to resin painting, more people will understand and like the unique art of resin painting," Ling talked about his original intention.