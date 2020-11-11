China's Yunnan imports breeding sows to restore hog production

KUNMING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A batch of 2,000 breeding sows imported from Europe has arrived in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Kunming customs said on Tuesday.

The pigs will be quarantined for 45 days to prevent the introduction of animal disease, said Wang Zhiliang with Kunming customs.

China's demand for breeding pigs has increased since 2019 due to the impacts of African swine fever and COVID-19.

Yunnan has this year imported a total of 4,520 breeding sows to restore hog production, according to Kunming customs.