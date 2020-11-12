China's Yunnan donates anti-COVID-19 supplies to Myanmar

KUNMING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday donated medical supplies to Myanmar to help fight COVID-19.

A donation ceremony was held on Wednesday morning in the China-Myanmar border city of Ruili. The supplies consisted of 46,000 N95 masks, 30,000 goggles, 30,000 protective suits and 10 ventilators worth a total of 8 million yuan (about 1.2 million U.S. dollars).

Six container trucks carrying the anti-COVID-19 supplies set out after the ceremony and are expected to arrive in Mandalay on Saturday and in Yangon on Nov. 16. All the goods and vehicles had gone through thorough disinfection before leaving, and the drivers had undergone nucleic acid test.

Yunnan has been actively carrying out international cooperation with Myanmar in fighting COVID-19 since the outbreak of the epidemic. The province had sent a medical expert team to Myanmar and assisted in establishing a nucleic acid testing lab in Mandalay.