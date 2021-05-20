Art Basel Hong Kong features artworks from over 100 leading galleries worldwide

May 19

HONG KONG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The 9th Art Basel Hong Kong was launched here Wednesday, with 104 leading galleries from 23 countries and territories presenting their premier artworks.

The main exhibition area of Art Basel Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center brought together 86 renowned galleries to showcase high-quality sculpture, painting, photography and installation art.

Another area under the theme of Asia featured 10 galleries to present the history of modern art in the Asia-Pacific region through curated displays of works by major artists in the region.

In addition to the five-day physical exhibition, the organizer of Art Basel Hong Kong also launched a digital platform to display the booths of 56 art galleries that could not attend the show, and launched "Art Basel Live: Hong Kong" to broadcast the exhibition globally.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the physical show of Art Basel Hong Kong in 2020 was unable to be held as scheduled and was replaced by the first-ever online viewing room. The Hong Kong fair, originally scheduled for March 2021, has also been postponed to May this year.

Art Basel, the world's largest art fair, was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1970, and landed in Hong Kong in 2013. It is now held in Basel, Miami and Hong Kong respectively each year.

