China appoints foreign ministry's new commissioner in HKSAR
(Xinhua) 09:16, May 19, 2021
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's central government has appointed Liu Guangyuan as the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Xie Feng.
