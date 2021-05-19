Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Home>>

China appoints foreign ministry's new commissioner in HKSAR

(Xinhua) 09:16, May 19, 2021

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's central government has appointed Liu Guangyuan as the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Xie Feng.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories