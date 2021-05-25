Shanghai zoo keeps penguins cool in summer heat

People's Daily Online) 17:34, May 25, 2021

Three African penguins walk together in an area outside their nests at the Shanghai Zoo. (Photo courtesy of the official WeChat account of the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality)

The Shanghai Zoo in east China’s Shanghai has recently renovated the homes of African penguins to create a more comfortable environment for them and help them fend off the summer heat.

The zookeepers have added spraying devices and more greenery, providing an environment that allows the animals to stay cool in summer. They have also refurbished the nests of the penguins and upgraded the facilities to make sure the animals can stay safe while using them.

Staff have also erected a baffle for each nest to prevent the penguins from falling from them, and placed a non-slip mat near each nest to protect and prevent them from being burned by the summer heat.

A slide with a weighing scale has also been installed so that the penguins can have some summertime fun. In addition, the keepers have also placed pebbles that the penguins can use to build their nests.

The zoo said it will also upgrade living conditions for pandas by installing new resting frames and planting additional greenery.

