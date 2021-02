An addax (addax nasomaculatus) cub (L) is seen at Shanghai Zoo in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 31, 2021. The first addax nasomaculatus cub born in 2021 in Shanghai Zoo recently made its public appearance here. Addax nasomaculatus is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as critically endangered. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)