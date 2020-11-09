Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Baby emperor penguins born from June to August this year make their debut in Zhuhai

(Xinhua)    09:40, November 09, 2020

A breeder feeds a baby emperor penguin at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 8, 2020. Ten baby emperor penguins born from June to August this year made their debut here on Sunday. In recent five years, a total of 36 emperor penguins were born in the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York