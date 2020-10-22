SW China forum focuses on building national cultural park

GUIYANG, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A forum was held in southwest China's Guizhou Province, focusing on the Long March spirit and building a national cultural park.

The 5th Long March forum that began Wednesday in the city of Tongren aims to look back on the Long March history under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"The development of a national cultural park will embody the Long March spirit and help people learn things when they relax in the park," said Jiang Jiannong, an expert on CPC history, adding that a national park can also help tap potential in the red tourism sector.

Guizhou has several places where the Red Army soldiers conducted early revolutionary activities. Of the province's 88 counties, cities and districts, 68 boast red tourism resources.