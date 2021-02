A kid makes "dumplings" at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wild Zoo in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 10. 2021. The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wild Zoo on Wednesday organized an activity with the Qinghai Environmental Education Association to prepare "special dumplings" made of nuts, fruits and vegetables for the zoo animals, so that children interacted with small animals to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Manyi)