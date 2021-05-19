Hainan zoo helps keep animals cool in scorching summer

People's Daily Online) 16:33, May 19, 2021

A panda enjoys a special cake made of ice and decorated with bamboo shoots, apples and carrots in Haikou, Hainan Province. (Photo provided by Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden)

The wild animals in south China's Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden are getting a break from the summer heat, as the zookeepers find unique ways to keep the animals cool.

After taking the habits and habitats of all the animals into consideration, the zoo is offering special cakes made of ice and decorated with bamboo shoots, apples and carrots to pandas, pools and shower facilities to beasts like tigers, lions and bears, and tropical fruit and ice cubes to herbivores and primates like macaques, elephants and hippos.

