First consumer products expo greets public day
(Xinhua) 11:15, May 11, 2021
People visit the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 10, 2021. The expo greeted its public day on Monday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
