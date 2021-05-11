First consumer products expo greets public day

Xinhua) 11:15, May 11, 2021

People visit the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 10, 2021. The expo greeted its public day on Monday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

