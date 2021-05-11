China International Consumer Products Expo concludes in Hainan

Photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows a view of the venue of the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. The first China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) concluded on Monday in Haikou. A total of 70 countries and regions attended the four-day expo, and 2,628 brands of 1,505 enterprises from home and abroad participated in the exhibitions. The expo also attracted more than 240,000 visitors and covered 80,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The first China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) concluded on Monday in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province.

A total of 70 countries and regions attended the four-day expo, and 2,628 brands of 1,505 enterprises from home and abroad participated in the exhibitions. The expo also attracted more than 240,000 visitors and covered 80,000 square meters. The expo is the first-ever held by China to focus on quality consumer goods at the national level, the organizer said.

The first batch of companies totaling 42 from sectors including fashion, life services, travel services, service consumption, food, health products, and jewelry have signed up for the second CICPE. Over 80 percent of exhibitors this year have expressed willingness to participate in the second CICPE.

