First batch of companies sign up for 2nd China consumer products expo

Xinhua) 15:54, May 10, 2021

HAIKOU, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of companies from home and abroad have signed up for the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) on Monday.

A total of 42 enterprises, including U.S. luxury fashion company Tapestry, Italian luxury brand ETRO and international consulting firm Deloitte, have signed up to participate in the second CICPE, with the dates for the event to be announced at a later time.

The companies that have signed up are from sectors including fashion life services, travel services, service consumption, food and health products and jewelry, according to the organizer.

Running from May 7 to 10, the inaugural CICPE in Haikou, capital of the southern island province of Hainan, is China's first national expo focusing on consumer products.

Covering 80,000 square meters of exhibition space, the first CICPE featured 648 overseas companies and 1,365 brands from 69 countries and regions.

