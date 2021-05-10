Home>>
Hainan in the eyes of overseas exhibitors
(Xinhua) 09:38, May 10, 2021
China's first international consumer products expo is being held in Hainan Province, which is transforming itself into a free trade port. Find out what overseas exhibitors say about the expo and the Chinese market.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hainan new engine of nation's high-quality development
- China's consumer products expo presents recovery opportunities by connecting markets
- Hainan FTP to become world's largest duty-free market
- Hainan to hold Design Week, Italy is first partner
- Highlights of China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.