Hainan to hold Design Week, Italy is first partner

HAIKOU, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's southern resort island Hainan will hold the first Hainan Design Week in November, featuring Italy as the first partner country, according to a launch ceremony of the event held Saturday.

With a theme on the creative economy and business of design, the event aims to lure enterprises and talent, build brands, and boost consumption, the organizer said.

The launch ceremony of the event took place during the first China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off Thursday in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan. The four-day expo is expected to attract more than 200,000 visitors.

Lucia Pasqualini, consul general of Italy in Guangzhou, said the CICPE is a great success, and it is meaningful to launch Hainan Design Week at the expo.

"I believe that Hainan Design Week will give Italian enterprises a platform to build a better business environment with Hainan," she added.

