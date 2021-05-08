Xi Jinping on Hainan free trade port

Xinhua) 16:04, May 08, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 4, 2020 shows the Atlantis resort in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

HAIKOU, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The first China International Consumer Products Expo kicked off Thursday in Haikou, becoming the first international expo held in Hainan since China unveiled a master plan to build the southern island province into a free trade port.

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the expo. He said China is ready to give play to the advantages brought by the Hainan free trade port in comprehensively deepening reforms and putting up the highest-level opening-up policies on a trial basis.

Xi attaches great importance to the construction of the Hainan free trade port. The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- The building of a pilot free trade zone across Hainan Island, and providing support for Hainan to explore and phase in free trade port policies and the necessary institutional framework is a major policy made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee after in-depth research, full consideration, and rational planning, while taking into account the needs of both domestic and international economic growth.

It is also an important measure to demonstrate China's commitment to opening wider to the world and promoting economic globalization.

-- A free trade port represents the highest level of opening-up. The Hainan free trade port should display distinctive Chinese characteristics, conform to conditions in China, and be in accord with Hainan's economic orientation.

It should learn from its international peers and draw on their advanced operation models and managerial experience.

-- China will invite investors worldwide to invest in Hainan, participate in building the free trade port, and share the country's development opportunities and reform outcomes.

-- While building the free trade port, China should stick to the leadership of the CPC and to the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, align with high-standard international economic and trade rules, promote the smooth flow of production factors and build Hainan into a high-quality free trade port with high standards.

-- China will take an active part in multilateral cooperation on trade and investment, fully implement the Foreign Investment Law and its supporting rules and regulations, cut further the negative list on foreign investment, continue to develop the Hainan free trade port, and develop new systems for a higher-standard open economy.

-- Hainan should act boldly and proactively to accomplish the goal of laying a solid foundation for the construction of the free trade port, while central authorities should support Hainan's daring reforms and innovation, pushing for new achievements in the construction of the port.

