Yacht show opens at first China International Consumer Products Expo
(Xinhua) 10:42, May 08, 2021
Yachts are displayed at a yacht show during the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 7, 2021. The yacht show, part of the first China International Consumer Products Expo, opened on Friday at the Haikou National Sailing Base Public Wharf in Haikou, featuring a total of 107 yachts in 58 brands. The expo kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
