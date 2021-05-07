Xi sends congratulations to first China International Consumer Products Expo

Xinhua

Photo taken on May 6, 2021 shows a drone performance for the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the first China International Consumer Products Expo.

The expo, which opened on Thursday in Haikou, Hainan Province, will see the participation of nearly 1,500 enterprises from around 70 countries and regions.

Xi said the expo, serving as a global platform of displaying and trading high-end consumer products, is conducive to all countries sharing opportunities provided by the Chinese market and conducive to global economic recovery and growth. It will also enable China to offer the world more quality consumer products, Xi added.

It is hoped guests and participants of various sectors would have in-depth communications regarding cooperation to better benefit peoples of all countries, Xi said in the message.

China is ready to give play to the advantages brought by the Hainan free trade port in comprehensively deepening reforms and putting up the highest-level opening-up policies on a trial basis. China is also ready to deepen bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation and work with all sides in building a better future for humanity, Xi added.

