Sunday, May 09, 2021

Highlights of China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou

(Xinhua) 09:16, May 09, 2021
Highlights of China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou
Photo taken on May 7, 2021 shows a yacht on display during the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photos

