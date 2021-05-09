Home>>
Highlights of China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou
(Xinhua) 09:16, May 09, 2021
|Photo taken on May 7, 2021 shows a yacht on display during the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
