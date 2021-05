Domestically produced goods displayed at first consumer products expo in Haikou

Xinhua) 13:36, May 10, 2021

Photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows a domestically produced motorcycle on display in the Provinces, Municipalities, Autonomous Regions of China Exhibition Hall during the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

