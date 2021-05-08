Personal decoration products displayed at consumer goods expo in Haikou

Xinhua) 10:41, May 08, 2021

A visitor tries on an earring at the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 7, 2021. Covering 80,000 square meters, the expo is the largest consumer goods expo in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the organizers. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)