In pics: "Deep Sea No.1" energy station at gas field off S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:57, May 17, 2021

Photo taken on May 12, 2021 shows staff members ready to dive into the water on the "Deep Sea No.1" energy station at the Lingshui 17-2 gas field off south China's island province of Hainan. The Lingshui 17-2 gas field is China's first deep-water self-operated gas field, with an average operational water depth of 1,500 meters. The Deep Sea No.1 has a maximum displacement of 110,000 tonnes. With a designed service life of 150 years, the facility has a maximum oil storage capacity of 20,000 cubic meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

