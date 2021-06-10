Belgium's summer plan enters into force

Xinhua) 14:58, June 10, 2021

A woman sits in the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium, on June 9, 2021. Belgium's summer plan entered into force on Wednesday. The hospitality sector is allowed to reopen indoor areas from 5 a.m. until closing time at 11:30 p.m. The Consultative Committee in Belgium agreed on new travel rules and relaxation plans on June 4 to allow people to travel safely for their summer holidays. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)