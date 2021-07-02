Home>>
Heat wave in Toronto, Canada
(Xinhua) 09:13, July 02, 2021
Children cool off in a fountain as hot and humid weather continues in Toronto, Canada, on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
