Friday, July 02, 2021

Heat wave in Toronto, Canada

(Xinhua) 09:13, July 02, 2021

Children cool off in a fountain as hot and humid weather continues in Toronto, Canada, on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


