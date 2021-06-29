Abuse of indigenous children in Canada horrific: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 09:29, June 29, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Monday that the recently exposed abuse of indigenous children in Canada at boarding schools that led to the loss of over 4,000 lives "is shocking and horrific."

Addressing the UN Security Council open debate on children and armed conflict, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said that "the protection of children is the responsibility of all states and governments, and should be the top priority under any circumstances."

"There is still a long way to go in this respect," the ambassador said.

"We cannot let this dark page stay in history books only. We urge the Government of Canada to earnestly fulfill its responsibility to let the world know the truth, and to give justice to the victims, so as to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies," said Zhang.

