751 unmarked graves found near former indigenous residential school in Canada

Xinhua) 10:20, June 28, 2021

A member of the Cowessess First Nation stands at the site of unmarked graves near a former indigenous residential school in Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 27, 2021. The Cowessess First Nation, an indigenous group in Saskatchewan, on Thursday announced a preliminary discovery of 751 unmarked graves near a former indigenous residential school. (Photo by Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua)

