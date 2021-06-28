Home>>
751 unmarked graves found near former indigenous residential school in Canada
(Xinhua) 10:20, June 28, 2021
A member of the Cowessess First Nation stands at the site of unmarked graves near a former indigenous residential school in Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 27, 2021. The Cowessess First Nation, an indigenous group in Saskatchewan, on Thursday announced a preliminary discovery of 751 unmarked graves near a former indigenous residential school. (Photo by Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua)
