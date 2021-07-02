Rally held in Toronto to pay tribute to indigenous children whose bodies found in mass graves

Xinhua) 09:09, July 02, 2021

A woman holds a placard during a rally in Toronto, Canada, on July 1, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered here on Thursday to pay tribute to indigenous children whose bodies were found in mass graves near former indigenous residential schools in Canada. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

