Baihetan hydropower station begins operation

Xinhua) 14:06, June 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2021 shows the view of the Baihetan hydropower station under construction in southwest China.(Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

KUNMING/CHENGDU, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Baihetan hydropower station, the world's largest under construction, was officially put into use in southwest China, with two generating units in operation on Monday.

The hydropower station is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, and straddles the southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan.

With a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, the hydropower station is equipped with 16 hydro-generating units, each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, the largest single-unit capacity in the world.

In the station's underground powerhouse, the first two such units are running steadily. All units are scheduled to be operational in July 2022 and will generate over 62.4 billion kWh of electricity every year on average.

When in full operation, the Baihetan project is expected to save approximately 19.68 million tonnes of standard coal, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 51.6 million tonnes, sulfur dioxide by 170,000 tonnes, and nitrogen oxides by 150,000 tonnes annually, according to China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC), which built the station.

