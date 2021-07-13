China Entrepreneurs Taiyangdao Annual Meeting to be held in August

(Xinhuanet) 10:31, July 13, 2021

Photo shows the press conference of the "2021 China Entrepreneurs Taiyangdao Annual Meeting". (Xinhuanet/Chen Yante)

2021 China Entrepreneurs Taiyangdao Annual Meeting will be held from August 24 to 26 in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

Entrepreneurs from key SOEs and industry leading corporations, economists, foreign diplomats and representatives of foreign business associations and corporations will attend the meeting.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the keynote forum of this year's conference will be presented in both offline and online forms. Overseas guests will participate in the conference through live video broadcasts.

According to the organizer, the Taiyangdao will serve as the permanent venue for the annual meeting. Entrepreneurs will be invited to get together in Taiyangdao in August each year.

As the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, Harbin is known as "China's Ice City" and "the Oriental Moscow".

In recent years, with the goal of comprehensively revitalizing the old industrial base, Harbin strives to build a modern industrial system, witnessing increasing economic development activities.

