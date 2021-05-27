Home>>
Building explosion kills eight in northeast China
(Xinhua) 13:24, May 27, 2021
HARBIN, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were killed in an explosion at an enterprise office building in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Wednesday morning, local authorities said.
An explosion ripped through an office building in Dongning City, leaving eight people dead and four injured, the city government information office said. The office added that the rescue operation ended at 8 p.m.
A preliminary investigation showed that the explosion was caused by explosives illegally manufactured and stored for a coal mine.
