Wildlife smuggling busted in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 11:10, May 20, 2021

Photo provided by Harbin Customs shows the retrieved antelope horns and tiger bones in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on June 8, 2020. (Xinhua)

HARBIN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province have recently cracked a wildlife smuggling case, seizing 200 antelope horns and 212 tiger bones.

The anti-smuggling bureau of Suifenhe Customs received a tip-off that a large cache of precious animal derivatives would be smuggled from Russia through an inbound train.

The customs officials, in conjunction with the local border police, immediately launched an investigation and located the suspects as well as the storage place where the smuggled items were kept.

All smuggled items have been retrieved.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)