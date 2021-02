HARBIN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported no new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new asymptomatic infections on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

On Sunday, 33 confirmed cases were discharged from hospital after recovery and 27 asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation.

By Sunday, the province still had 92 confirmed cases and 93 asymptomatic carriers under medical treatment and observation.