Explosion occurs outside church in E. Indonesian city, injuries reported

Xinhua) 15:01, March 28, 2021

JAKARTA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A bomb explosion reportedly occurred outside a Cathedral church in the port city of Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province in east Indonesia at around 10:28 a.m. local time Sunday, with scores of people injured.

"We are now probing into the source of the explosion," South Sulawesi provincial police's spokesman Senior Commissioner E Zulpan told local media.

Human body parts were reported to be found at the scene, but it was not confirmed yet whether they belong to the perpetrator or others.

The injured were rushed to hospitals and news footage showed cars near the building were damaged as police cordoned off the area.

