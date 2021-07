We Are China

Wild Sumatran tiger seen at palm plantation in West Sumatra, Indonesia

Xinhua) 11:37, July 20, 2021

Photo taken on July 19, 2021 shows a wild Sumatran tiger rescued by West Sumatra Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) at palm plantation in Pasaman Barat region, West Sumatra, Indonesia, July 19, 2021. (Photo by Andri Mardiansyah/Xinhua)

