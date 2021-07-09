Indonesia targets 40th place at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:23, July 09, 2021

JAKARTA, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia has set a target to earn a higher ranking at the Tokyo Olympics than it did at Rio 2016, a minister said.

"Our target must be more than (we had during) the 2016 Rio Olympics where we were ranked 46th. We hope in Tokyo we will get better," Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali was quoted by state news agency Antara as saying here on Thursday.

During the Rio Olympics, Indonesia sent 28 athletes competing in seven sport events and made the country ranked 46th after earning one gold medal in badminton and two silvers in weightlifting.

For the upcoming Olympics, the country has managed to send 28 athletes plus one reserve in eight sport events, aiming to take the country to reach the 40th place following the target set by the ministry and the Indonesian Olympic Committee.

