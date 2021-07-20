Another batch of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Indonesia

Xinhua) 11:05, July 20, 2021

JAKARTA, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia has received another batch of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine which arrived at Soekarno Hatta Airport in the province of Banten, an official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm will be used for the gotong-royong (mutual cooperation) vaccination program, an initiative of some Indonesian companies to help the government vaccinate the former's employees for free, Verdi Budidarmo, president director of the country's vaccine producer Kimia Farma, told a virtual press conference.

The vaccine is part of an agreement of Kimia Farma to procure a total of 15 million Sinopharm vaccines.

The Indonesian government uses four brands of COVID-19 vaccines for its free national vaccination program, namely Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Novavax.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)