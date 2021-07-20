Home>>
U.S. No. 1 in 'COVID Resilience Ranking' a new edition of 'Emperor's New Clothes'
(Ecns.cn) 09:34, July 20, 2021
The U.S. was placed first in the "COVID Resilience Ranking" by Bloomberg. It's like a new edition of "Emperor's New Clothes." (Caricature by Zhang Jianyuan)
(ECNS) -- As of July 16, about 34 million COVID-19 cases had been confirmed and more than 600,000 deaths reported in the United States, with the new cases increasing by roughly 70% from the seven-day average since July 10. However, the country was placed first in the "COVID Resilience Ranking" by Bloomberg. The ranking is like a new edition of "Emperor's New Clothes."
