U.S. No. 1 in 'COVID Resilience Ranking' a new edition of 'Emperor's New Clothes'

Ecns.cn) 09:34, July 20, 2021

The U.S. was placed first in the "COVID Resilience Ranking" by Bloomberg. It's like a new edition of "Emperor's New Clothes." (Caricature by Zhang Jianyuan)

(ECNS) -- As of July 16, about 34 million COVID-19 cases had been confirmed and more than 600,000 deaths reported in the United States, with the new cases increasing by roughly 70% from the seven-day average since July 10. However, the country was placed first in the "COVID Resilience Ranking" by Bloomberg. The ranking is like a new edition of "Emperor's New Clothes."

