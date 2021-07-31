Home>>
Xi stresses achieving goals set for Chinese PLA centenary
(Xinhua) 14:33, July 31, 2021
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for resolute will and determination to work hard in a down-to-earth way to achieve the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Friday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
