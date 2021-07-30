Chinese military staunch force for world peace, stability: official

KUWAIT CITY, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A strong Chinese military will always be a staunch force for world peace, stability and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, a Chinese defense attache said Thursday.

Xue Chuanlai, defense attache of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, made the remarks during an online celebration of the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held by the embassy.

Over the past 94 years, the PLA has comprehensively deepened its national defense and military reforms and taken solid steps in its effort to become a strong military with Chinese characteristics, Xue said.

The traditional friendship and strategic partnership between China and Kuwait has stood the test of the changing international and regional situations, Xue said.

"On the journey ahead, we will enhance our political mutual trust, focus on the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Kuwait's Vision 2035, expand the depth and width of pragmatic cooperation, and bring more benefits to the two peoples," Xue added.

Fahad Muhammed Al Turaiji, an official from Kuwait's Ministry of Defense, said that the PLA has played an important role since its founding and written a glorious chapter in modern Chinese history.

One aspect of the deep cooperation between the two friendly countries is military cooperation, and "we also look forward to more military cooperation between the armies of the two countries," he said.

