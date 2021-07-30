Book on Xi's years in Fujian published

Xinhua) 08:09, July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A book recalling the over 17 years Chinese leader Xi Jinping spent working in east China's Fujian Province has been published.

Published by the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Publishing House, the book depicts mainly the working experiences of Xi while he worked as deputy secretary of the provincial Party committee and governor of Fujian.

The book, containing 35 chapters, recalls Xi's leadership stories in different positions to push reforms, pioneer development in ecology and digitalization, ensure food safety, improve government service, and facilitate cross-Strait exchanges.

The book showcases Xi's working style and his care for the primary level and the people, offering officials unique perspectives to grasp Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and improve their leadership capabilities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)