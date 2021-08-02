Languages

Archive

Monday, August 02, 2021

Home>>

Live-fire drill held to mark China's Army Day

(Xinhua) 08:40, August 02, 2021

 

An air defense brigade from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted a live ammunition drill in areas near the Yellow Sea to celebrate China's Army Day.

Aug. 1 marks China's Army Day.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories