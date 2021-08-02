Home>>
Live-fire drill held to mark China's Army Day
(Xinhua) 08:40, August 02, 2021
An air defense brigade from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted a live ammunition drill in areas near the Yellow Sea to celebrate China's Army Day.
Aug. 1 marks China's Army Day.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.