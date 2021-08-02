Commentary: Chinese military: determined defender of world peace

August 02, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- August 1 marks the 94th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). As the world undergoes profound changes unseen in a century, the PLA will safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests and never seek expansion or spheres of influence.

China's national defense aims to deter and resist aggression; to safeguard national political security, people's security, and social stability; to oppose and contain "Taiwan independence"; to crack down on proponents of separatist movements such as "Tibet independence" and the creation of "East Turkistan"; to safeguard national sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and security; to protect China's maritime rights and interests; to safeguard China's security interests in outer space, electromagnetic space and cyberspace; to protect China's overseas interests, and to support sustainable development of the country.

The Chinese nation has always loved peace. Since the beginning of modern times, the Chinese have suffered from aggressions and wars, and have learned the value of peace and the pressing need for development. Therefore, China will never inflict such sufferings on any country.

Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China (PRC) has never started any war or conflict. Since the introduction of reform and opening-up, China has been committed to promoting world peace, and has voluntarily downsized the PLA by over 4 million troops. China has grown from a poor and weak country to be the world's second-largest economy neither by receiving handouts nor by engaging in military expansion or colonial plunder.

Instead, it has developed through the hard work of its people and its efforts to maintain peace. China has made every effort to create favorable conditions for development through maintaining world peace and has equally endeavored to promote global peace through its own development. China sincerely hopes that all countries will choose the path of peaceful development and jointly prevent conflicts and wars.

China is committed to developing friendly cooperation with all countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence: mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence. China respects the rights of all people to independently choose their own development path, and stands for the settlement of international disputes through equal dialogue, negotiation, and consultation.

China is opposed to interference in the internal affairs of others, abuse of the weak by the strong, and any attempt to impose one's will on others. China advocates partnerships rather than alliances and does not join any military bloc. It stands against aggression and expansion, and opposes arbitrary use or threat of arms.

The development of China's national defense aims to meet its rightful security needs and contribute to the growth of the world's peaceful forces. History proves and will continue to prove that China will never follow the beaten track of big powers in seeking hegemony. No matter how much it might develop, China will never threaten any country or seek any sphere of influence.

In the meantime, China has the resolve and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never allow the secession of any part of its territory by anyone, any organization, or any political party by any means at any time.

The "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and their actions remain the gravest immediate threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest barrier hindering the peaceful reunification of the country.

China makes no promise to renounce the use of force, and reserves the option of taking all necessary measures. This is by no means targeted at our compatriots in Taiwan but at the interference of external forces and the very small number of "Taiwan independence" separatists and their activities. The PLA will resolutely defeat anyone attempting to separate Taiwan from China and safeguard national unity at all costs.

