Military trucks pass through simulated infected area
(China Military Online) 09:31, August 03, 2021
A convoy of armed military trucks rumbles in speed through the simulated infected zone on unfamiliar territory during the integrated training exercise organized by an artillery brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army on July 17, 2021. The exercise aimed to assess the troops’ operational adaptability in realistic combat scenario. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Baochuan)
