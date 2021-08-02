Landing ship flotilla carries out maritime training

China Military Online) 09:28, August 02, 2021

The amphibious transport dock landing ship Kunlunshan (Hull 998) and the amphibious dock landing ship Qilianshan (Hull 985) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation in waters of the South China Sea in mid July, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

