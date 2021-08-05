Rocket launchers fire on plateau

China Military Online) 16:00, August 05, 2021

Truck-mounted long-range multiple launch rocket systems (LRMLRS) attached to an artillery detachment with a regiment under the PLA Army fire rockets at mock ground targets during a live-fire test in July of 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiang Xudong)

