Home>>
Rocket launchers fire on plateau
(China Military Online) 16:00, August 05, 2021
Truck-mounted long-range multiple launch rocket systems (LRMLRS) attached to an artillery detachment with a regiment under the PLA Army fire rockets at mock ground targets during a live-fire test in July of 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiang Xudong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.