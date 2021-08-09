Home>>
Highlights of closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
(Xinhua) 08:10, August 09, 2021
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese authorities congratulate athletes on Olympic achievements
- Turkish boxer Surmeneli wins women's welter gold at Tokyo Olympics
- USA wins women's 4x400m relay gold at Tokyo Olympics
- France claims men's handball gold at Tokyo Olympics
- India celebrates first gold at Tokyo Olympics after Chopra wins javelin title
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.